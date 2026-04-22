Latvian President visits National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s grave at Alley of Honor

22 April 2026 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor on April 22 to pay tribute to the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his tomb, AzerNEWS reports.

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