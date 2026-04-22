Khatai Arts Center launches two-day art marathon [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Khatai Arts Center has hosted the launch of a series of exhibitions titled "Spring Colors", presented as a lively two-day creative marathon, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the inspiring motto "Touch nature, convey its mysterious beauty!", the organizers set an important goal: to encourage children, teenagers, and young people aged 8 to 21 to engage with nature, to show its multifaceted beauty in different seasons, and to awaken a desire to preserve it.

On April 20 and 21, the Khatai Arts Center was transformed into a space of continuous creativity: exhibitions opened sequentially at 12:00 and 16:00, creating the atmosphere of a true artistic marathon, where every participant could feel part of a major cultural event.

Interest in the exhibition was remarkable: more than 800 applications were submitted from all regions of the country, of which about 600 works were selected for display.

Each participant whose work was selected for the exhibition received a certificate. Special attention was given to 19 authors of the best works, who were awarded gifts, and their pieces were included in the collection of the Khatai Children's Art Gallery. These works will remain in the gallery’s fund and will be presented at future cultural events.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

Support for the project was provided by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Union of Artists of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The exhibition "Spring Colors" became a continuation of the creative project that began with the winter exhibition "Winter Tale".

The organizers have already announced new exhibitions dedicated to summer and autumn, continuing to inspire young people through art and the beauty of nature.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.