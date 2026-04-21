Trump claims Iran sending “hundreds of ships” to US for oil amid tensions

21 April 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is being forced to send “hundreds of ships” to the United States to obtain oil, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump alleged that Iranian authorities have placed the country in a difficult position, stating: “Iranian leaders have sent hundreds of ships to the US, mainly to Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to obtain oil.”

The claim comes against the backdrop of heightened confrontation and economic pressure involving Iran, though no official confirmation or supporting data has been provided by independent sources or US authorities regarding such large-scale shipments.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the US-Israel conflict with Iran remain uncertain, as Tehran insists it will not engage in negotiations while facing threats. US President Donald Trump has stated that the blockade on Iranian ports will continue until Tehran agrees to a deal.

In addition, Lebanon and Israel are set to return to Washington, DC, for another round of talks on Thursday to address hostilities. Despite a 10-day ceasefire, Israel continues to carry out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in injuries to six people in an attack on the town of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr and the destruction of homes in the town of Khiam.