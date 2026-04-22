EU court rules Hungary’s LGBTQ law breached European law in landmark case
22 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
The European Court of Justice has ruled that Hungary violated
European law by adopting legislation that restricts access to
LGBTQ-related content, stating that the measures stigmatize and
marginalize gay and transgender individuals,
AzerNEWS reports.
The case was brought before the court by the European
Commission, alongside 16 EU member states and the European
Parliament, making it one of the largest human rights cases in the
bloc’s history.
The contested law, adopted in 2021 under then–Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, was initially introduced to strengthen penalties for
child abuse. However, it was later amended to ban what authorities
described as the “promotion of homosexuality” to individuals under
the age of 18.
The ruling comes at a time of political transition in Hungary,
following the election victory of Peter Magyar, who ended Orban’s
16-year rule in a landslide vote on April 12.
Magyar has pledged to improve relations with the European Union
and secure the release of approximately €18 billion in funds that
had been frozen by Brussels, partly due to concerns over the LGBTQ
law and broader rule-of-law issues.
The court’s decision is expected to play a significant role in
shaping Hungary’s future social policies and its relationship with
the EU.