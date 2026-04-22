EU court rules Hungary’s LGBTQ law breached European law in landmark case

The European Court of Justice has ruled that Hungary violated European law by adopting legislation that restricts access to LGBTQ-related content, stating that the measures stigmatize and marginalize gay and transgender individuals, AzerNEWS reports.

The case was brought before the court by the European Commission, alongside 16 EU member states and the European Parliament, making it one of the largest human rights cases in the bloc’s history.

The contested law, adopted in 2021 under then–Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was initially introduced to strengthen penalties for child abuse. However, it was later amended to ban what authorities described as the “promotion of homosexuality” to individuals under the age of 18.

The ruling comes at a time of political transition in Hungary, following the election victory of Peter Magyar, who ended Orban’s 16-year rule in a landslide vote on April 12.

Magyar has pledged to improve relations with the European Union and secure the release of approximately €18 billion in funds that had been frozen by Brussels, partly due to concerns over the LGBTQ law and broader rule-of-law issues.

The court’s decision is expected to play a significant role in shaping Hungary’s future social policies and its relationship with the EU.