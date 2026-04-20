Major oil companies accelerate global exploration outside Middle East

20 April 2026 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other leading global energy companies are intensifying efforts to secure new oil and gas reserves in regions far from the Middle East, as escalating geopolitical tensions disrupt traditional energy hubs and reshape global investment strategies, AzerNEWS reports via The Wall Street Journal.

According to recent industry reports, ExxonMobil has outlined a potential investment plan of up to $24 billion to develop deepwater oil fields in Nigeria, signaling a major expansion into West Africa’s offshore energy sector. Meanwhile, Chevron is strengthening its presence in Venezuela through new operational agreements aimed at boosting production in the country’s heavy oil-rich Orinoco Belt.

Other major players are also expanding their global footprint. BP has acquired stakes in offshore oil blocks off the coast of Namibia, a region that has recently attracted significant attention due to major offshore discoveries. TotalEnergies has signed new exploration agreements in Turkiye, reflecting growing interest in Eastern Mediterranean and Eurasian energy basins.

These moves reflect a broader strategic shift among international oil companies, which are increasingly diversifying away from the Middle East due to heightened security risks, supply disruptions, and uncertainty surrounding ongoing conflicts. Analysts note that attacks on energy infrastructure, shipping routes, and regional instability have made long-term investments in the region more complex and risky.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates that major oil companies could collectively generate up to $120 billion in value from new exploration projects in the coming years. The firm highlights that rising oil prices and constrained global supply have strengthened the financial capacity of energy giants to pursue high-risk, high-reward frontier projects.

Credit: George Osodi / Bloomberg