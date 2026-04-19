Ukraine hits key Russian drone plant in Taganrog in missile strike
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out a missile strike on the city of Taganrog in Russia’s Rostov region, targeting a facility linked to the country’s unmanned aerial vehicle production.
AzerNEWS reports, citing the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that the strike hit the Atlant Aero defense industry company, which produces components for Molniya drones and Orion UAV.
Following the удар, a fire broke out at the industrial site, according to the report.
The Ukrainian Navy clarified that the operation was conducted using Neptune missile.
Ukrainian sources claim that damage to the facility could reduce Russia’s drone production capacity and weaken its ability to conduct strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
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