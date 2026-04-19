Trump: Vance to skip Pakistan talks over 'security'

19 April 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Vice President JD Vance will not travel to Pakistan to lead upcoming negotiations with Iran, citing security concerns, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump said that "it's only because of security" that Vance is not making the trip, adding "JD's great," in comments to ABC News.

Earlier, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz had indicated that Vance would lead the round of talks in Islamabad from Monday, as Washington prepares for renewed negotiations with Tehran.

The development comes as Trump said that his representatives "will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," warning the United States is offering a "very fair and reasonable DEAL" and adding "if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran." Earlier, Trump said Iran committed a "serious violation" of the ceasefire but expressed confidence a peace deal can still be reached.