Azernews.Az

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Azerbaijanis rank among top foreign homebuyers in Türkiye despite decline in sales

18 April 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijanis rank among top foreign homebuyers in Türkiye despite decline in sales

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 60 residential properties in Türkiye in March 2026, ranking sixth among foreign buyers, AzerNEWS reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more