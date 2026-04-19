France to introduce legislation targeting social media algorithms

19 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to introduce a series of legislative measures aimed at protecting democratic debate from the challenges posed by social media, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a meeting with newly elected mayors, Macron described the current functioning of major digital platforms as a serious problem in terms of transparency.

Defending the upcoming legislative initiatives, he said the goal is to better regulate social media and safeguard democratic discourse against digital abuses.

Macron drew particular attention to the algorithms used by large digital platforms. “Today, algorithms are not transparent,” he stressed, adding that this phenomenon has already been scientifically documented. “Algorithmic transparency is key to Europe’s efforts,” he said.

He also warned about the widespread use of fake accounts in online influence campaigns. “With fake accounts, content can be artificially amplified,” Macron noted.

The French president proposed banning such practices across Europe. “Europe should be the first region to implement such a ban,” he said, describing the measure as a “revolution” in digital regulation.

Macron also described the issue of online anonymity as “highly sensitive,” suggesting that it could be addressed under judicial oversight.

In addition, he criticized coordinated influence operations on social media, particularly those conducted through automated or paid accounts. “Hundreds of thousands of people can target you and say the worst things,” he added.