Iran arrests 127 over alleged preparations for 'enemy attack'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) arrested at least 127 people across the country who it claimed were affiliated with the UK, US and Israel, and were "preparing the groundwork for a military attack by the enemy," AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC arrested seven suspects in East Azerbaijan province, alleging they "were preparing weapons and planning sabotage activities, while also sending coordinates of sensitive sites to their contact abroad."
Another 69 individuals were arrested in Mazandaran province, while in Kerman province, 51 others—including three "espionage teams" —were identified, it added.
Tehran has detained dozens of people on spying charges following the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, which has killed more than 3,000 people.
A recently strengthened espionage law allows the authorities to impose the death penalty on those accused of spying and confiscate their property.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!