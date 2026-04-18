Hikmet Hajiyev meets Venezuelan deputy foreign minister at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

18 April 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, met with Andrea Corao Faria, Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a post shared by Hikmet Hajiyev on his social media account, the meeting featured an in-depth exchange of views on Azerbaijan–Venezuela relations and opportunities for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Both sides discussed prospects for expanding engagement between the two countries and reaffirmed interest in developing mutually beneficial ties.