Expert Council expands efforts to protect cultural heritage [PHOTOS]

16 April 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of its ongoing commitment to safeguarding historical identity and architectural legacy, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen the protection of its cultural heritage through systematic review and registration of monuments across the country.

The process involves expert evaluation, legal coordination, and the gradual inclusion of newly identified sites into the national heritage list.

The latest meeting of the Expert Council on the Identification of Immovable Cultural Assets, operating under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, has been held, bringing together officials and experts to review ongoing work on the identification, documentation, and protection of newly discovered and historically significant sites across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

The Deputy Culture Minister, Saadat Yusifova, briefed participants on the outcomes of the Council's ongoing work. She noted that to date, expert opinions have been obtained from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences in accordance with legislation for 681 monuments and newly discovered sites discussed by the Council. In total, expert assessment reports have been prepared for approximately 4,000 monuments and newly identified cultural assets. These materials are expected to be reviewed by the Council in a phased manner.

It was also highlighted that a draft decision regarding the state protection of 31 newly discovered sites located in the Yasamal district of Baku has been coordinated with relevant institutions and submitted for approval.

The Chair of the Expert Council, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Professor Gulchohra Mammadova, provided further details on the issues under discussion. She outlined that efforts continue to correct inaccuracies in the official list of state-protected immovable historical and cultural monuments, as well as to ensure that historically, architecturally, and archaeologically significant sites are brought under state protection.

During the meeting, the Council discussed the inclusion of 70 newly identified sites from 4 cities and 15 districts into state protection, as well as amendments to the records of 10 protected monuments located in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Members reviewed proposals and recommendations, and decisions were adopted to implement appropriate measures for registering culturally, historically, and archaeologically significant sites under state protection.

In 2025, records of 8 protected monuments were updated, and in 2026, data on 87 monuments had already been corrected.

Additionally, last year, 51 newly discovered sites were added to the list of immovable historical and cultural monuments.

The Expert Council was established in order to make appropriate additions and changes to the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 2, 2001, "On approving the distribution of immovable historical and cultural monuments taken under state protection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan according to their importance".

The Council includes the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the Baku General Directorate for Architecture and Urban Planning, Baku City Executive Power, the State Service on Property Issues under the Economy Ministry, the State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Azerbaijan Union of Architects, Institute of Archeology and Anthropology, Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Shusha City State Reserve and Nakhchivan Culture Ministry.