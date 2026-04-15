Young Spectators Theater to premier new production 'Mary Poppins'
On April 25, the Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators will host the premiere of a new production by young director Ayla Osmanova, based on Pamela Travers' classic fairy tale "Mary Poppins," AzerNEWS reports.
The production team includes set designer Nisa Hasanova, musical director Aygul Guliyeva, and assistant director Nasiba Janaliyeva, while the stage movement and physical choreography were created by Jeyhun Dadashov.
The cast features Aydan Hasan-zade, Khalig Bekirov, Zemfira Abdulsamadova, Elshan Shikhaliyev, Zumrud Guliyeva, Khayala Gasimova, and Huseyn Bayramov.
The central character, the extraordinary Mary Poppins, understands the language of animals and birds, knows many secrets, and is even capable of flying.
She draws the characters into her magical world, guiding them through mysterious realms and extraordinary adventures. Through the image of Mary Poppins, the author conveys an important message—the necessity of sincerity in communication with children and a careful, respectful attitude toward their delicate and vulnerable inner world.
The premiere is expected to become a vibrant theatrical event for young audiences and their parents, offering an atmosphere of fairy tales, imagination, and kindness.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!