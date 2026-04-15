Trump calls UK relationship ‘sad,’ promises to make it sadder if necessary

15 April 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump stated that Washington's current relationship with the United Kingdom is "sad" and threatened that the trade deal between the two countries "can always be changed", AzerNEWS reports.

"It's the relationship where, when we asked them for help, they were not there. When we needed them, they were not there. When we didn't need them, they were not there.

And they still aren't there," Trump told Sky News reporter Mark Stone in an overnight interview published on Wednesday. "It's sad. And we gave them a good trade deal. Better than I had to. Which can always be changed," he added.

The US president also said that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a "tragic mistake" in closing the North Sea oil, claiming that the UK's energy prices are "the highest in the world." He added that Starmer also made a "tragic mistake" on immigration.