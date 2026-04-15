ICOM Vice President: Carpet Festival serves as global bridge for cultural heritage [INTERVIEW]

15 April 2026 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Carpet Festival in Baku will soon begin as a large-scale international event, bringing together leading experts, designers, researchers, and industry representatives who will address key issues surrounding the future of carpet art.

The festival serves as a major platform that connects heritage, innovation, and cross-cultural exchange on a global level.

In an interview with AzerNEWS, Nasir Al Darmaki—Vice President of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and Deputy Director of the ICCROM Regional Centre in Sharjah outlined his perspectives on the upcoming International Carpet Festival in Baku and highlighted how museums can elevate traditional crafts into globally recognized cultural and economic assets.

Q: How do you envision the 3rd International Carpet Festival being organized in Baku? What are your expectations for this event?

A: Baku has this incredible way of making history feel very current, which is exactly why it's the right place for this festival. I’m expecting a vibrant atmosphere where we can really dig into how traditional crafts like carpet weaving stay relevant today. It's more than just a meeting; it's a global bridge for anyone who values heritage.

Q: What will be the core message of your address to both the Azerbaijani audience and the international guests of our city during this festival?

A: The main thing I want to share is that carpets are a universal language. They tell stories that everyone can understand, regardless of where they're from. By celebrating these crafts, we aren't just looking backward—we're showing that these traditions are a vital, creative part of our future.

Q: How can museums present the carpet not merely as a relic of the past, but as a modern and prestigious global brand?

A: We have to stop treating carpets as static objects behind glass. When museums tell the story of the artistry, the sustainability, and the sheer skill involved, the carpet stops being a "relic" and starts being seen as a high-end symbol of cultural identity. It’s about showing people that this is living art.

Q: What lessons does the experience of Sharjah Museums offer for the branding of Azerbaijani carpets?

A: If there's one lesson I've seen work, it’s the power of storytelling. Branding succeeds when you connect the heritage to the people and the community. By creating museum experiences that highlight specific regional techniques, you build an "identity brand" that people around the world can recognize and respect.

Q: You refer to museums as 'catalysts.' Through what mechanisms does an exhibit seen by a museum visitor influence their transformation into a buyer in the local carpet market?

A: A museum visit should be an emotional experience. When a visitor learns about the complexity and the "soul" of a weave, they stop being a tourist and start being an admirer. That shift in perspective is what turns a visitor into a buyer; they leave the museum wanting to take a piece of that authentic heritage home with them.

Q: Is it possible to establish 'Carpet Diplomacy' between countries through museums? How could the exchange of carpet collections between Azerbaijani and UAE museums enhance the global value of this craft?

A: I truly believe in this. Carpets have always been symbols of peace and prestige. If we can exchange collections between Azerbaijani and UAE museums, we aren't just sharing objects—we're sharing our values and building a deeper connection between our cultures. It’s a powerful way to show the world how much we respect and appreciate this craft.

Note that the International Carpet Festival will take place in Baku from May 1 to 3, 2026.

Organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve with support from the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO (Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan), the festival aims to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving on the global stage, showcase its rich heritage and future prospects, and encourage exchange with leading carpet weavers and experts worldwide.

The program will open on May 1 with the International Carpet Forum themed "Carpet Industry: Value, Design and Competitiveness," bringing together international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and creative industry representatives.

On May 2–3, activities will continue in the historic streets of Icherisheher, where caravanserais, squares, and heritage buildings will host exhibitions, master classes, musical performances, and national carpet displays from various countries.

The festival dedicated to "Carpet Weavers' Day" and marking the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha OJSC will also include educational programs for children, cultural events, and curated exhibitions showcasing both traditional and contemporary carpet art.