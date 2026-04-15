North Korea expands nuclear capabilities

15 April 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea is believed to have made “very significant” progress in developing its nuclear weapons program, largely due to the expansion of a new uranium enrichment facility and the continued upgrading of key nuclear sites across the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Reuters, uranium enrichment is increasingly seen as a parallel — and potentially more efficient — method of producing weapons-grade material alongside the reprocessing of spent plutonium extracted from nuclear reactors.

Speaking in Seoul, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi confirmed a marked increase in activity at nuclear facilities, including the fuel reprocessing plant associated with the 5-megawatt reactor at Yongbyon, as well as other sites within North Korea’s broader nuclear complex.

He added that North Korea is now believed to possess material sufficient for dozens of nuclear warheads. Grossi based this assessment on observable indicators such as renewed reactor activity, expanded enrichment operations, and the commissioning of additional facilities beyond Yongbyon.

“All this indicates that North Korea’s nuclear weapons production capabilities have increased significantly,” Grossi said.

The IAEA also noted that construction is underway on what appears to be a new uranium enrichment facility, structurally similar to known installations at Yongbyon. Preliminary analysis suggests that its potential capacity could be substantially higher than earlier facilities.

Grossi warned that “the transition to nuclear weapons does not enhance any country’s security; rather, it increases global instability and the risk of further proliferation.”

Interestingly, experts point out that uranium enrichment technology has both civilian and military applications, which is why it remains one of the most tightly controlled areas of nuclear science. Even small improvements in centrifuge efficiency can significantly increase output over time, making monitoring extremely difficult without on-site inspections — something North Korea has largely restricted in recent years.