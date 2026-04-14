Fatma Gadri and birth of modern Azerbaijani theatre [PHOTOS]

14 April 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Fatma Gadri holds an important place in the history of Azerbaijani performing arts as one of the earliest professionally educated stage actresses in the country.

She played a key role in laying the groundwork for modern Azerbaijani acting and came to represent artistic devotion and the growth of cultural life.

This year marks the 119th anniversary of her birth, highlighting her lasting legacy in Azerbaijani cultural history.

Born on April 14, she is remembered not only for her stage achievements but also for her strong intellectual background and influence on generations of actors.

Fatma Gadri holds an important place in the history of Azerbaijani performing arts as one of the earliest professionally educated stage actresses in the country. She became a symbol of artistic dedication and cultural development.

Born on April 14, the actress is remembered not only for her stage achievements but also for her strong intellectual background and influence on generations of actors. This year marks the 119th anniversary of her birth, highlighting her lasting legacy in Azerbaijani cultural history.

Fatma Gadri was born in Odessa, where she attended a public school and received her education in Russian. From an early age, she showed a deep fascination with theatre, especially open-air performances held in city spaces.

Her life changed after she met Ahad Akhundzade, a security officer working in Odessa, who later brought her to Baku after developing feelings for her. In Baku, she came into contact with influential cultural figures, including her relative, renowned opera singer Shovkat Mammadova, who actively supported her personal and educational development. With Mammadova’s help, she entered the newly founded Baku Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute.

At the same time, without her family’s knowledge, she also studied at the State Theatre Technical School, where she met prominent figures such as Aleksandr Tuganov and playwright Jafar Jabbarly.

Although her husband and in-laws initially encouraged her education, they opposed her decision to pursue acting professionally. This disagreement eventually created tension in her marriage, and after four years, the couple separated and divorced.

Her professional stage career began in 1927 at the Baku Turkish Workers' Theatre, where she performed in numerous productions, including "Indian Girl," "Chinese God," "Gulush and Sevil," "Sheikh Sanan," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and "My Mother's Book."

Between 1932 and 1935, she was part of the Baku Russian Drama Theatre, and from 1935 onward she worked at the Azerbaijan National Drama Theatre.

During her career, she portrayed many notable characters such as Masha in "Dubrovsky", Khuraman in "Vagif", Juliet and Emilia in "Romeo and Juliet" and "Othello", Luiza in "Intrigue and Love", Larisa and Katerina in "The Dowryless Girl" and "The Storm", Polina in "Stepmother", Gultakin in "Aydin", and Mahabbat in "Love". She also began her teaching career in 1933.

She was honored with the title of Honored Artist in 1936 and later received the prestigious title of People's Artist in 1943.

Fatma Gadri passed away in Baku on February 29, 1968.