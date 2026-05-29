Medvedev to EU citizens: Peaceful sleep is over

29 May 2026 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told the EU citizens to be "vigilant and don't be surprised by anything," adding that "the peaceful sleep is over", AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on X, Medvedev stated that EU authorities "have unilaterally entered into a war with Russia," repeating his earlier claim. He seemingly hinted at a possibly more direct conflict between Moscow and the EU. "You know who to ask why!" he told Europeans.

Earlier this morning, Romanian authorities claimed that a Russian drone hit a building in the country's eastern city of Galati, sparking outrage from European officials.