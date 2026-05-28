Azerbaijani President: Independence Day is very dear to each of us

28 May 2026 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state noted that Independence Day is very dear to each of us.

"Since our glorious Victory, I have been celebrating this beautiful holiday, May 28 – Independence Day, in the liberated lands, and this has already become a tradition. I believe it is the most correct choice," said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha.

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