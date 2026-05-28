Iran military claims 'smart' control of Hormuz

28 May 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stressed strict enforcement in the Strait of Hormuz following a military exchange with US forces, AzerNEWS reports.

An official statement carried by the Iranian SNN outlet on Thursday claims that the "smart control of the Strait of Hormuz is being conducted with full authority," requiring all vessels to obtain transit permits.

The military underscored that over 24 hours, 26 authorized vessels passed safely, while several ships attempting illegal entry without navigation systems were intercepted or turned back.

The statement warned that if attacks like the ones linked to Bandar Abbas airport are repeated, the "terrorist American military will face our harsh response," reiterating exclusive IRGC authority over the strait.