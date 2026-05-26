South Korea advances plan for nuclear-powered submarine program

26 May 2026 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

South Korea has announced plans to develop its own low-enriched uranium nuclear-powered attack submarines, marking a significant step forward in its long-term naval modernization strategy, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap.

According to the defense ministry, the first submarine under the program is expected to be launched in the mid-2030s, with operational deployment planned for the late 2030s or shortly thereafter.

The program, named "Jang Bogo N," envisions the domestic design and construction of nuclear-propelled submarines within South Korea. Officials say the goal is to build a fully self-reliant development and production system while enhancing the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back outlined the roadmap during a defense strategy meeting held at a naval base in Jinhae, approximately 300 kilometers south of Seoul, and chaired by President Lee Jae Myung.

"We will work to launch the first nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-2030s and push ahead with development to enter operational service in the latter half of the 2030s or later," Ahn stated.

The announcement comes after South Korea reportedly received approval from the United States during a summit between the two countries’ leaders in October last year, clearing a key diplomatic hurdle for the sensitive program.