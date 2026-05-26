President of Italy sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Excellency Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Italy and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and to the entire people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday.

The numerous examples of friendship and fruitful cooperation, including our recent contacts, impart a highly concrete and exceptional value to the strategic partnership between Baku and Rome. This partnership has steadily developed over recent years and has encompassed many areas of mutual interest, first and foremost the energy sector.

Firmly believing in and recognizing the importance of dialogue and peaceful cooperation among states for constructively addressing the complex challenges of the international situation, Italy continues to support all initiatives aimed at promoting stability, good-neighborly relations, and mutual trust between Azerbaijan, the European Union, and the countries of the region.

Mr. President, while fondly recalling my last visit to your country and our previous meetings, I once again convey my wishes for well-being and prosperity to you, your family, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Sergio Mattarella

President of the Italian Republic