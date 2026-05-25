Samsung leads in South America and Middle East smartphone markets in Q1

25 May 2026 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics topped smartphone markets across Central and South America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia in the first quarter, driven by steady demand for its flagship Galaxy S series and its more affordable Galaxy A lineup, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

Data compiled by market research firm Omdia shows that Samsung Electronics sold approximately 12.9 million smartphones in Central and South America between January and March. This represented about 37% of the region’s total 34.8 million smartphone shipments.

Analysts noted that the strong performance was largely supported by the Galaxy A series, which continues to perform well in price-sensitive markets thanks to its balance of features and affordability. Samsung’s strategy of offering a wide product range across different price tiers has helped it maintain dominance in highly competitive emerging markets.

In the Middle East, where overall smartphone shipments fell by around 6% year-on-year to 11 million units, Samsung still led the market with a 34% share. Demand was particularly strong for its flagship Galaxy S series alongside mid-range Galaxy A devices, showing a dual-strength strategy that captures both premium and budget segments.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, Samsung shipped about 4.6 million smartphones, securing a 21% market share. Although the region saw a 9% decline in total smartphone sales compared to the previous year, Samsung managed to expand its presence, supported by the launch of its latest Galaxy S series and continued popularity of its mid-range models.

Earlier, Omdia also reported that Samsung ranked first in the global smartphone market in the first quarter, holding a 22% share overall.

One interesting trend highlighted by analysts is that Samsung’s success in emerging markets is increasingly less about a single flagship device and more about ecosystem strength. In many regions, consumers often upgrade within the same brand family — moving from older Galaxy A models to newer ones, or eventually to the S series — creating a kind of “internal customer ladder” that helps Samsung retain users over time.

Another factor is the growing role of financing and installment plans in emerging economies, which has made even mid-range and premium smartphones more accessible. This has allowed Samsung to maintain strong sales even in markets where overall economic conditions are volatile, reinforcing its position as a dominant global player.