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Sunday, May 24, 2026

Results of HIPPO Int'l English Language Olympiad national finals announced [PHOTO]

24 May 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)
Results of HIPPO Int'l English Language Olympiad national finals announced [PHOTO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The results of the National Final stage of the HIPPO International English Language Olympiad have been announced.

AzerNEWS reports via Azertag that a total of 428 students from across the country participated in the National Final held on 3 May at the Azerbaijan Technical University.

Based on the final results, 84 students in both the regular and special categories earned the right to compete in the Regional Final, which will be held in Baku.

Students from Years 7 and 2 of the International Cambridge School affiliated with Nakhchivan State University also achieved outstanding results in the prestigious competition and were among the medal winners.

Among the Year 7 students, Asif Akhundzade won a gold medal, while Shams Isayeva and Mahammad Yagubov secured bronze medals.

Among the Year 2 students, Atilla Hasanli and Ayan Ismayil won gold medals, while Inji Baghirli was awarded a silver medal.

It should be noted that the Regional Final stage of the HIPPO Olympiad will take place in Baku later this year.

In addition to Azerbaijan, students from Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to participate in the competition.

The Grand Final, the highest stage of the Olympiad, will be held in the historic Italian city of Spoleto and will bring together participants from more than 80 countries worldwide.

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Results of HIPPO Int'l English Language Olympiad national finals announced [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
Results of HIPPO Int'l English Language Olympiad national finals announced [PHOTO] - Gallery Image

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