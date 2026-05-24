Sabah crowned Azerbaijan Premier League champions as 2025/26 season concludes

24 May 2026 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The 2025/26 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League has officially concluded, with Sabah FK securing the league title after a dramatic campaign.

The final matchday of Round 33 saw Imishli FK held to a 1-1 draw by Karvan Yevlakh at the Quba Olympic Sports Complex Stadium. The result left Imishli ninth in the standings with 34 points, while Karvan Yevlakh finished bottom of the table with 15 points and were relegated from the top flight.

Elsewhere, several entertaining fixtures rounded off the season. Gabala FK defeated Shamakhi FK 3-1, while Sabah edged Turan Tovuz 2-1 to seal the championship in style.

In another thrilling encounter, Qarabag FK overcame Sumgayit FK 4-3, while Neftchi PFK secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Kapaz PFK. Araz-Nakhchivan PFK also ended the season on a high with a 3-2 win against Zira FK.

Sabah finished the season as champions, ahead of Qarabag in second place. Turan Tovuz secured third position, while Neftchi ended the campaign fourth.

The title marks a historic achievement for Sabah, who emerged on top after one of the most competitive Azerbaijan Premier League seasons in recent years.