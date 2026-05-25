Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra delights music lovers with fascinating concert [PHOTOS]

25 May 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Within the framework of the program dedicated to the World Urban Forum (WUF13), the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra has delighed music lovers with an unforgettable musical evening, AzerNEWS reports.

The concert program at the International Mugham Center featured valuable works by Azerbaijani and international composers.

The orchestra's professional performance and the high level of mastery demonstrated by the soloists were met with great interest from the audience and prolonged applause.

Throughout the evening, listeners witnessed a harmonious blend of classical and contemporary musical works, creating a rich and engaging artistic experience.

The concert program was conducted by Mustafa Ashurov, laureate of the Presidential Award.

The event was held at a high professional standard, while the performances of distinguished artists added a special artistic expressiveness to the evening.

The musicians' performance and the orchestra’s diverse repertoire left a lasting impression on the audience, offering them the atmosphere of a true musical celebration.

The 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from May 17–22, 2026.

Under the main theme, "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," the forum underscored the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and emphasizes housing as a key driver of inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development.

WUF13 provided a dynamic platform for participants to exchange experiences, discuss strategies for sustainable urbanization, and build partnerships to implement innovative solutions in cities of all sizes. Governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society are actively engaged in promoting urban policies that are forward-looking, inclusive, and resilient.

Alongside formal sessions, the forum featured exhibitions, workshops, and public events that highlight urban development challenges, foster citizen engagement, and showcase innovative projects from around the world.