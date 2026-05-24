Azerbaijani Consul in Tabriz dies in road accident while on official duty

24 May 2026 09:32 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ramil Rza oghlu Imranov, who served as Consul at Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Tabriz, Iran, has died in a road accident.

AzerNEWS reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry the information was announced in a statement published on the social media account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministry stated that the respected diplomat lost his life in a traffic accident near the town of Marand on the Julfa–Tabriz highway while carrying out his official duties.

“News of the death of our esteemed diplomat colleague, Ramil Rza oghlu Imranov, who served as Consul at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tabriz, Islamic Republic of Iran, deeply saddened us. He lost his life as a result of a traffic accident involving the vehicle he was driving near the town of Marand on the Julfa–Tabriz motorway while performing his official duties,” the statement said.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the diplomat’s family, relatives and colleagues.

“On this difficult day, we express our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, loved ones and colleagues, and wish them strength and patience in their grief.

May he rest in peace,” the statement added.

The death of Consul Ramil Imranov has been met with profound sorrow within Azerbaijan’s diplomatic community.