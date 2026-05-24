Final match to conclude Azerbaijan Premier League season
The 2025/2026 Azerbaijan Premier League season will come to a close today with the final fixture of the campaign.
AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag, that one match will be played on the last day of Round 33, as Imishli host Karvan-Yevlax at the Quba Olympic Sports Complex Stadium. The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. local time and will be officiated by referee Inqilab Mammadov.
Imishli currently sit ninth in the league table with 33 points, while Karvan-Yevlax, whose relegation from the Premier League has already been confirmed, are bottom of the standings in 12th place with 14 points.
In the previous matches of the round, Gabala secured a 3-1 victory over Shamakhi, Sabah defeated Turan Tovuz 2-1, Qarabag edged Sumgayit 4-3, Neftchi overcame Kapaz 1-0, and Araz-Nakhchivan beat Zira 3-2.
Sabah have already been crowned Azerbaijan Premier League champions for the 2025/2026 season. Qarabag finished second, Turan Tovuz claimed third place, while Neftchi ended the campaign in fourth.
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