24 May 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

China has renewed its call for restraint and de-escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, stressing the need to avoid actions that could further inflame tensions and destabilise the broader regional and international environment.

In official statements, Beijing emphasised that all parties should remain committed to maintaining stability and preventing further escalation amid continuing military and political developments linked to the conflict.

Chinese officials underscored the importance of avoiding steps that could deepen confrontation or complicate efforts to reduce tensions. Beijing also reiterated its longstanding position that political dialogue and diplomatic engagement remain the most effective means of resolving protracted disputes.

The remarks come as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to shape global security dynamics, with international actors closely monitoring developments and calling for measures that could pave the way for a peaceful resolution.

China has consistently advocated for negotiations and diplomatic solutions since the outbreak of the conflict, arguing that sustainable peace can only be achieved through dialogue and mutual engagement rather than further escalation.