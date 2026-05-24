Russia’s ‘Oreshnik’ strike sparks EU warning over nuclear escalation

24 May 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has strongly condemned Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine, warning that Moscow’s use of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile represents a dangerous escalation and a tactic of nuclear intimidation.

In a statement posted on social media, Kallas said Russia had “reached a dead end” on the battlefield and was increasingly resorting to attacks targeting civilians across Ukraine. She described the strikes as “disgusting acts of terror” designed to inflict maximum civilian casualties.

The EU foreign policy chief expressed particular concern over reports that Russia deployed the Oreshnik missile, a system capable of carrying nuclear warheads. According to Kallas, the launch was intended to intimidate Ukraine and its partners while raising the risk of broader nuclear escalation.

“According to reports, Moscow’s use of Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles — systems designed to deliver nuclear warheads — is a political tactic of intimidation and a reckless risk of nuclear escalation,” she stated.

Kallas added that EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss further measures to increase pressure on Russia during meetings next week.

The condemnation comes amid growing international criticism of Moscow’s latest wave of strikes. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also denounced the attacks, arguing that such actions do not alter the strategic reality that Russia is failing to achieve its objectives in the war.

The fallout from the strikes has extended beyond Ukraine. Authorities in Albania summoned the Russian ambassador after a Russian attack reportedly damaged the residence of Albania’s ambassador in Kyiv. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry building also sustained minor damage during the assault.

The latest attack has intensified concerns among Western allies that Russia is increasingly relying on intimidation tactics as the war enters another critical phase.