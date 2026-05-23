Turkish intelligence captures ISIS terrorists in successful operation in Syria

23 May 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has conducted a successful operation in Syria, detaining a group of ISIS terrorists, AzerNEWS reports.

The operation was carried out in coordination between MİT and Syrian intelligence services. During the mission, 10 ISIS members, who were wanted under Interpol’s Red Notice, were captured and transferred to Türkiye.

According to intelligence sources, the detained individuals were involved in multiple terrorist attacks, including operations carried out on Turkish territory.

One of the detainees, identified as Ömer Deniz Dündar, is linked to the perpetrators of the 2015 Ankara railway station attack, which resulted in the deaths of 109 people.

Following their capture, Turkish judicial authorities issued detention orders against the suspects as investigations continue into their activities and connections.