Azerbaijan PM Ali Asadov meets Turkmen President in Ashgabat
Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat, met with Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, on May 22, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, Asadov conveyed the greetings of Ilham Aliyev to the Turkmen president during the meeting.
Berdimuhamedow expressed gratitude for the greetings from President Aliyev and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the Azerbaijani head of state.
During the talks, the two sides highlighted the dynamic development of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, which is based on mutual trust and strategic partnership.
The meeting also focused on opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation across various sectors, underscoring the growing ties between the two Caspian nations.
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