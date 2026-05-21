WUF13 fifth day begins in Baku with focus on housing and urban recovery

21 May 2026 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The fifth day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, jointly organized in Baku by the United Nations Human Settlements Programme and the Azerbaijani government, has officially begun, bringing together global leaders, experts, policymakers, and civil society representatives to discuss the future of sustainable urban development, AzerNEWS reports.

The day’s agenda focuses on a wide range of issues, including housing policy, post-crisis urban recovery, financing mechanisms, urbanization, youth participation in city development, sustainable tourism, and the role of civil society in shaping resilient communities.

Among the major events scheduled for the fifth day are high-level dialogues, roundtable discussions, and special sessions titled “Housing at the Center of Crisis Recovery and Reconstruction,” “A New Deal for Housing Finance,” “Academia,” “Children and Youth,” “Inclusive Urban Resilience, Blue Economy and Sustainable Tourism in Small Island Developing States,” “African Affordable Housing Compact – Special Session for Investors,” “Professionals,” “Civil Society,” and the forum’s concluding session.

Participants are expected to discuss strategies for expanding access to housing, rebuilding cities after conflicts and crises, implementing sustainable financing instruments, increasing youth participation in decision-making, and strengthening urban resilience in the face of climate change.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured an extensive program dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive city development, housing policy, and sustainable governance. Sessions covered topics such as the transformation of informal settlements and slums, the climate-housing nexus, clean air initiatives, urban regeneration through cultural heritage, circular economy approaches to waste management, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and parliamentary engagement in sustainable urban planning.

One of the key developments during the fourth day was announced at the SPECA Cities Forum, held within the framework of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia. Officials revealed that the city of Almaty had formally joined the Declaration of Intent on the establishment of the SPECA Climate-Resilient Smart Cities Forum, a move described as an important step toward expanding regional cooperation on climate-resilient and innovative urban development.

The third day of the forum focused on the global housing crisis, safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence in urban governance, green urbanization, social equality, and sustainable transportation.

Another notable event was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between Shusha and Trabzon. The document was signed by Aydin Karimov and Ahmet Metin Genç, highlighting growing cooperation between the two cities.

During the first two days of the forum, ministers and global leaders participated in discussions dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, urban prosperity, and the global housing crisis. The program also included women’s and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and high-level meetings focused on sustainable urban development.

In addition, the opening of the Mexico City Pavilion was viewed as an important platform for strengthening cooperation with Latin America and preparing for future editions of the forum.

More than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have registered for WUF13, which will continue through May 22. Held under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities and Human Settlements,” the forum serves as a major global platform aimed at strengthening international cooperation in sustainable urban development.