Devil Wears Prada 2 becomes major box office success worldwide

19 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

After the third weekend in theaters, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has grossed $175.9 million in the United States, AzerNEWS reports.

The film currently ranks second at the domestic box office, trailing only the biographical drama Michael.

Worldwide, the sequel to the 2006 cult hit has earned $546 million. The film reportedly broke even during its second weekend and has now moved into profitability for its producers. Earlier, analysts projected that The Devil Wears Prada 2 could reach a total of around $750 million globally, a result that would mark a strong commercial success for 20th Century Fox.

Released worldwide on May 1, the sequel continues the story of Miranda Priestly, who is fighting to prevent the closure of Podium magazine. To achieve this, she once again turns to her former assistant Emily, reigniting their complex professional relationship.

The cast features Meryl Streep (Kramer vs. Kramer), Anne Hathaway (Interstellar), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), and Stanley Tucci (Conclave).

Interestingly, industry analysts note that the film’s strong performance reflects a growing trend of nostalgia-driven sequels performing well at the global box office, especially when supported by original cast reunions and strong brand recognition.