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Monday, May 18, 2026

Gold slides to two-month low as treasury yields pressure bullion

18 May 2026 16:43 (UTC+04:00)
Gold slides to two-month low as treasury yields pressure bullion

Gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the COMEX exchange (a division of the NYMEX) fell below $4,500 per troy ounce for the first time since March 30, 2026, AzerNEWS reports. As of 05:02 Baku time, gold was down...

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