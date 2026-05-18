Gold slides to two-month low as treasury yields pressure bullion
Gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the COMEX exchange (a division of the NYMEX) fell below $4,500 per troy ounce for the first time since March 30, 2026, AzerNEWS reports. As of 05:02 Baku time, gold was down...
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