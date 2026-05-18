President Ilham Aliyev: We are proud of our ancient history

18 May 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

“We are proud of our ancient history, which is reflected not only in our music, poems but also in architecture,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

“Our duty is to preserve it for the next generation, and the next generation will do the same,” the head of state added.