UN Secretary-General: World Urban Forum will serve as a catalyst for turning goals into reality

18 May 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Noting that the current agenda is focused on the often under-discussed global housing crisis, he added: “Housing is a human right and fundamental to human dignity. The World Urban Forum will serve as a catalyst for turning these objectives into reality”.

“I extend my greetings to WUF13 in Baku, held amid global crises, conflicts, and rising energy and food prices,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a video message to participants during the opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

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