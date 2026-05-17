Farhad Hajiyev: Azerbaijan sees youth as partners in shaping future cities

17 May 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

“In Azerbaijan, young people are seen not as mere observers of the development process, but as partners in its formation.”

According to AzerNEWS, this was stated by Farhad Hajiyev during the “Children and Youth Assembly” held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku.

According to Hajiyev, one of the key questions facing modern societies is how future cities should be built and whether younger generations will simply inherit them or actively participate in shaping them.

“What is more important is that young people will accept the cities we build, or will they actively participate in their formation? The future of cities will not be decided only in conference rooms. This future will also be determined by the generations currently growing up in cities,” he said.

The deputy minister noted that, according to forecasts, by 2050 the majority of young people worldwide will live in urban areas.

“This means that the decisions we make today will shape not only the appearance and infrastructure of cities, but also the daily reality of millions of people,” Hajiyev emphasized.

He stressed that sustainable urban development cannot rely solely on physical infrastructure and technology.

“Sustainable cities are not built with concrete, technology or infrastructure alone,” he stated.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s approach to urbanization, Hajiyev said the country supports its sustainable development goals with practical initiatives.

“When Azerbaijan talks about sustainable urbanization, it backs up its words with practical steps. More than 55% of the beneficiaries of affordable housing projects under our national housing initiatives are young people under 35 years of age,” he noted.

Referring to reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, Hajiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan’s efforts go beyond physical rebuilding.

“Reconstruction is not just about restoring roads and buildings. It is about rebuilding trust, opportunities and everyday life,” he said.

“Today, Azerbaijan is building nine new cities and hundreds of settlements in post-conflict regions. The belief behind this is that every community deserves not only to be restored, but also to thrive. We prioritize green energy, digital innovation and people-centered urban planning tools,” the deputy minister added.