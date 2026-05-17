Iran compares US, Israel to Goebbels

17 May 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei slammed the United States and Israel on Sunday, accusing them of "warmongering" and comparing them to Nazi Germany's Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, AzerNEWS reports.

"The next grand lie being rolled out to justify their illegal 'war of choice' is the claim that they are 'preserving peace and stability in global energy markets,'" Baghaei stated in a post on X. In reality, though, it was the reckless warmongering of the US and Israeli regimes that shattered promising diplomatic processes and, through an unprovoked military aggression against Iran, deliberately injected insecurity into vital energy routes — only then to accuse Iran of destabilization, in order to put into practice Goebbels' infamous dictum: 'Accuse others of what you yourself are doing.'"

The Iranian official claimed that the US and Israel generally tend to "manufacture crisis and war" and then conduct operations that they claim are aimed at restoring stability.