WHO declares health emergency over Ebola outbreak

17 May 2026 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

The World Health Organization (WHO) determined that the latest outbreak of a rare species of the Ebola virus affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), AzerNEWS reports.

WHO stated that the outbreak does not satisfy the criteria required to be considered a pandemic.

According to the organization, eight cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus were confirmed in a laboratory, with 246 suspected cases and 80 fatalities occurring in the remote Ituri Province of eastern DR Congo.

Two laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in Uganda, and an additional one in DR Congo's capital, Kinshasa. "There are significant uncertainties to the true number of infected persons and geographic spread associated with this event at the present time," WHO cautioned.

The organization issued a set of measures for national governments to prevent the further spread of the disease.