Massive Texas wildfire destroys railway bridge

16 May 2026 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

A powerful wildfire in the U.S. state of Texas has destroyed a railway bridge and caused significant damage across a vast area, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.

The fire is reported to have spread across approximately 6,000 hectares, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions.

Authorities believe the blaze was triggered by a lightning strike, which quickly ignited vegetation in the region. Wind speeds exceeding 48 kilometers per hour contributed to the rapid spread of the flames, making firefighting efforts more difficult.

As the wildfire intensified, several homes and vehicles belonging to local residents were destroyed. Infrastructure in the affected area also suffered heavy damage, including the complete destruction of a railway bridge.

Emergency services continue to monitor the situation as crews work to contain the fire and assess the extent of the damage.