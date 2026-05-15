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Friday, May 15, 2026

Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves continue to exceed global adequacy standards

15 May 2026 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange reserves continue to exceed global adequacy standards
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s total strategic foreign exchange reserves continued to exceed internationally accepted adequacy standards as of the end of March 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

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