Xi's special representative to visit Azerbaijan

15 May 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative and Vice Premier of the State Council Zhang Guoqing will attend the Leaders’ Summit of the 13th World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports via China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Zhang Guoqing will be in Azerbaijan from May 17 to 18 for the Leaders’ Summit of the 13th World Urban Forum upon invitation," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan, strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, has been an active host of international forums in recent years, using such platforms to attract investment, share urban development experiences, and deepen international partnerships. WUF13 is expected to bring together leaders from dozens of countries.

Image: Flprence Lo / Reuters