Spanish team rider wins final stage of Baku–Khankandi Cycling Race

14 May 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku-Khankandi Azerbaijan Cycling Race has concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

In the final, fifth stage, Josh Barnett, a member of Spain's "Burgos" team from New Zealand, was the first to cross the finish line. He completed the 181.5-kilometer distance from Tartar to Khankandi faster than all other competitors.

In the first stage, Aleksei Shnirko from Belarus of China's "Li-Ning Star" team took first place, while in the second and third stages, Yevgeniy Fedorov and Gleb Syritsa from Kazakhstan's "XDS Astana" team won respectively. Marco Manenti of Italy's "Bardiani" team won the fourth stage.

A total of 24 teams representing 20 countries competed in the UCI 2.1 category race organized by the International Cycling Union.