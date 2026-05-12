New transport mode launches in Astana this weekend

12 May 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A light rail transit system (LRT) is set to begin operations in Astana on May 16–17, marking a major milestone in the city’s long-developing urban transport project, AzerNEWS reports.

The announcement was made by Asylbek Duisebayev, Chairman of the Board of “City Transportation Systems.” According to him, the trains will operate daily from 6:00 in the morning until 23:00 in the evening, providing extended coverage for commuters across the capital.

The LRT is designed as a high-speed, modern rail system intended to connect key parts of the city, including the international airport, the new railway station, major business districts, and rapidly growing residential areas. Officials say the system will significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve travel times in one of Central Asia’s fastest-growing capitals.

Construction of the project has been closely followed for years, as it is one of the most ambitious infrastructure initiatives in Kazakhstan. Once fully operational, the LRT is expected to integrate with existing bus routes and future smart-city transport systems, creating a more unified urban mobility network.

Interestingly, urban planners also highlight that the system is designed with future expansion in mind — meaning additional lines and stations could be added as Astana continues to grow. Some reports even suggest that driverless train technology may be introduced in later phases, placing the city among the more technologically advanced public transport systems in the region.

The launch is seen not only as a transport upgrade, but also as a symbolic step in Astana’s transformation into a modern, globally connected capital.