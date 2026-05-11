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Monday, May 11, 2026

Architect of modern Azerbaijan: Heydar Aliyev’s enduring state legacy

11 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Architect of modern Azerbaijan: Heydar Aliyev’s enduring state legacy

Azerbaijan’s modern history has been shaped by statesmen whose leadership became inseparable from the destiny of the nation. Among them, National Leader Heydar Aliyev occupies a unique and enduring place. In the early years of independence, when the country was facing political turmoil, economic collapse, and internal instability, his return to power in June 1993 at the request of the Azerbaijani people restored national confidence and renewed hope. That moment is widely regarded as a decisive turning point in the history of modern Azerbaijani statehood.

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