Donald Trump to visit China amid rising global tensions

11 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China this week, AzerNEWS reports, citing China’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the visit will take place from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of Xi Jinping.

"President of the United States Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping," the ministry said in an official statement.

Earlier, U.S. officials had indicated that Trump’s trip to China was expected to take place on May 14–15.

The upcoming visit will mark the first trip to China by a sitting U.S. president since 2017 and comes at a time of elevated tensions between the world’s two largest economies over trade, technology, geopolitical competition, and regional security issues.

It also coincides with the fragile US-Iran ceasefire and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is pushing up energy costs and weighing on the global economy.

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