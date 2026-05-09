Hungary’s new PM demands president quit in showdown

9 May 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Péter Magyar, Hungary’s newly appointed prime minister, has called on President Tamás Sulyok to resign immediately, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking during the first session of parliament following the formation of the new government, Magyar stated that Sulyok no longer has the moral or political legitimacy to remain in office.

According to the prime minister, the Hungarian president allegedly helped conceal legal violations committed by the previous government led by Viktor Orbán over recent years.

"Tamás Sulyok should not stand in the way of Hungary’s democratic renewal and must resign no later than May 31, Magyar declared during his address.

He criticized the president for failing to act as a guarantor of the constitution and the rule of law, accusing him of not preventing abuses of power in the political, social, and financial spheres.