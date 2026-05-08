Baku to host SportAccord Convention on new dates

8 May 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is preparing to once again take center stage in the global sports world as it hosts one of the most prestigious gatherings in international sport — the SportAccord Convention, AzerNEWS reports.

SportAccord is an international sports organization that acts as an umbrella body for global sports federations and major stakeholders in both Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

It plays an important role in connecting different parts of the sports ecosystem. It encourages cooperation between federations, supports the hosting and development of major sports events, and helps create partnerships between sport, business, and cities.

Known for bringing together leading figures in global sports governance, the event highlights Baku’s growing reputation as a major hub for international sporting events and dialogue.

New dates have now been confirmed for the SportAccord Convention in Baku, one of the most influential events in the global sports community.

The event, uniting more than 120 international federations will now take place from May 9 to 13 next year.

In line with adjustments to the 2026 schedule, SportAccord and its partners in Azerbaijan have worked closely to determine new dates in order to ensure the highest level of organization for all participants.

As a result, the Azerbaijani capital will transform into a key platform bringing together the International Olympic Committee, international federations, host cities, media and broadcasting partners, as well as leading representatives of the sports industry, making it one of the most anticipated conventions of recent years.

SportAccord President Uğur Erdener emphasized the special significance of Baku for the organization:

"I am confident that this city will host our next convention at the highest level. The cooperation demonstrated by our Azerbaijani partners throughout this process deserves special recognition. We continue to develop the role and importance of the convention for the global sports movement. In this regard, the event will also be an important milestone for SportAccord."

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov stated that, as a "World Sports Capital," Baku is ready for this prestigious event:

"Azerbaijan looks forward to welcoming the international sports community and hosting this event, which reflects our ongoing partnership with SportAccord. We are confident that May 9–13 will be remembered as an important milestone for the future of international sport."

SportAccord continues to work on several initiatives throughout the year, with additional updates expected in the coming weeks.

At the same time, the organization is holding discussions with several other cities regarding future conventions, with plans to announce additional host cities for upcoming years.

The convention was previously scheduled to take place from May 24 to 28 this year.