U.S. strikes suspected drug trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific

6 May 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States has carried out a strike on a vessel suspected of being used by drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific, AzerNEWS reports, citing United States Southern Command.

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) stated on the social media platform X that intelligence identified the vessel as operating along known drug trafficking routes and actively involved in suspected narco-trafficking operations.

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

U.S. Southern Command stated that the vessel was actively involved in narco-trafficking operations and linked to designated terrorist organizations. During the operation, three male narco-terrorists were killed.

"No U.S. military forces were harmed," the statement reads.

The operation came as part of the Trump administration’s intensified military activity in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since last September in the name of combating narcotics trafficking.